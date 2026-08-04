US president Donald Trump has accused the US attorney Jeanine Pirro of “folding” after dropping charges against alleged vandals of the Reflecting Pool – but there’s one problem.

For months now, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been somewhat of a fixation for Trump as he rushed renovations in an attempt to improve the pool’s look ahead of the USA’s 250th anniversary. But, when issues started to be detected with the renovations, the faults were put down to alleged vandals, who were charged with seemingly no evidence.

Last week, Pirro dropped the vandalism charges against a former Olympian, with the justice department admitting the damage to the pool was “the result of flawed installation by the contractor”.

Even though there was no evidence to charge vandals, Trump has suggested that Pirro “folded like an umbrella”.

“Frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious. Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department, and I guess she choked,” Trump claimed.

He added: “I was disappointed with Jeanine Pirro, really disappointed with Jeanine Pirro. She folded like an umbrella.”

As many people pointed out on social media, Pirro simply could not continue the case without evidence.

One wrote: “It's really hitting the fan now. The whole vandalism story was cover for a costly, botched Reflecting Pool debacle. Pirro played along as long as she could. But in court, you need evidence. And they didn't have any.”





Someone else said: “Turns out Jeanine Pirro had 'sufficient evidence to secure a felony conviction' for the reflecting pool vandalism in the same way Trump has sufficient evidence of fraud to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

“As far as the Reflecting Pool case goes, Jeanine Pirro is required to provide facts and evidence that hold up in a court of law.

Donald Trump and Doug Burgum (US Secretary of the Interior), while offering their takes on the matter, are not. Draw your own conclusions,” another pointed out.

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