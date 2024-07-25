'How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?' Trump shooter's Google searches revealed

The chilling Google searches made by the gunman a week before he attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump have been revealed.

Thomas Crooks fired the eight shots that killed one and injured Trump and two others at the Republican nominee during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Although the motive remains unclear, the FBI has been looking at the 20-year-old's electronic devices but say their search has "not yielded anything notable in terms of motive or ideology."

They were able to see what Crooks was looking up on the search engine ahead of the assassination attempt.

But one which caught the authority's attention was a search by Crooks on July 6 which was "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?"

Crooks was referring to Lee Harvey Oswald who killed John F Kennedy when he shot him back in 1963 from the sixth floor of the Texas Schoolbook Depository in Dallas.

When the fatal shot was fired, Oswald was 265.3 feet from Kennedy, according to the Warren Commission.

FBI Director Christopher Wray described this as being "obviously significant in terms of his state of mind."

He added: "That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally."

When Crooks attempted to kill Trump, he was on a nearby roof 400 feet away and he used an AR-style rifle, according to Wray.

Elsewhere, Trump revealed what Biden told him after the near-fatal shooting - “[Biden] said, ‘You’re lucky you turned to the right,’ the former president recalled in a Fox News interview.

“They wanted to put me on a stretcher,” the 78-year-old recalled after the bullet grazed his ear. “They had a stretcher, and they wanted to put me on a stretcher. And I said, ‘I’m not going on a stretcher.’

