Donald Trump is selling sneakers with assassination attempt photo for $299

A Donald Trump owned business is selling limited edition sneakers with a picture of him surviving an assassination attempt under a slogan of "fight fight fight" for $299 per pair.

The predominantly white high-top sneakers, which also have the American flag at the top of them, are being sold by a website called gettrumpsneakers.com.

The site is reportedly owned by CIC Ventures Ltd which Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure, according to ABC News.

They're appearing to be quite popular among some of his supporters as they have already sold out in some sizes - the company is selling 5,000 pairs, each of which will be numbered, and 10 of them will be randomly signed.

The website said: "Despite the attack, Trump stood tall and resilient, leading the crowd with the powerful chant 'fight, fight, fight'.

"These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump's iconic image with his fist raised, honour his unwavering determination and bravery."

A Donald Trump owned business is selling limited edition assassination attempt sneakers for $299 per pair gettrumpsneakers.com

CIC Ventures is the same company that sold Never Surrender High-Tops which are shiny gold sneakers with an American flag on them.

An assassination attempt was made on former US President Trump when he was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by Secret Service - one spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Trump appeared at the opening day of the Republican National Convention on July 15 with a bandage over his ear.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.