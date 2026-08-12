Trump is now claiming the US ‘owns’ the Strait of Hormuz, actually

US president Donald Trump gave a bizarre update on his administration’s ongoing war with Iran on Tuesday, when he claimed the Middle Eastern trade route through which around a fifth of the world’s oil passes (and which has since resulted in high fuel prices amid the conflict) is now ‘owned’ by America.

Yes, really.

While speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump was asked how he can trust Iran in the wake of a credible threat from the country last month which saw him partake in an elaborate “decoy” operation involving Air Force One.

He replied: “I don’t trust Iran. What, are you saying I trust Iran? I’m the last person to trust Iran – they’ve lied to me constantly.

“We have total control over the Hormuz strait right now - they don’t have control. We have total control, we own it, and at some point, maybe they’ll do something and then they’ll get blown away, but … right now are in a very good position.”

The comments have since been met with disbelief from X/Twitter users, with one asking: “Then why negotiate with Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz?”:

“What bulls*** will Trump say next? Find out on tomorrow’s episode of ‘I Just Made Some S*** Up’,” wrote Angry Staffer:

Political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, replied: “If we control the strait of Hormuz, why is gas in my town $4 a gallon?”:

“This meme was made for this moment,” tweeted writer Kelly Scaletta, attaching a GIF of the ‘This is fine’ animation:

With no deal in sight, it’s fair to say everything is not fine…

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