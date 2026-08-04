Trump says all blue Democrat-run cities are 'dirty' and 'gross' - yes, really

Donald Trump said all Democrat-run cities in the US are “dirty” and “gross” – and people are in despair that a sitting US president is talking about their own country that way.

By now, it’s easy to have become normalised to some of the shocking things US president Trump says as the high standard of presidential decency appears to have been eroded, driven by insults , attacks and a general lack of statesmanship on display.

However, Trump’s recent remark about blue, Democrat-led cities (some of the largest in the country) made many people take a step back and really process what he was saying.

“Look at the blue cities. What do they have in common aside from massive crime? Much more crime. The Republicans have very little crime,” Trump claimed. “But what do the blue cities have in common? They’re all dirty. They’re filthy dirty. Their streets are dirty. Their streets smell. Their storefronts are broken. Their trees are all gross. Everything about the place is dirty. And I don’t want to mention any specific city. It’s really all of them.”

Even though it came from Trump, the comments shocked people.

“Useless, I know, but just imagine a Dem President being like ‘Everything about these red necks in WV and Kentucky is gross. Smells like disgusting coal. They're all cracked out on fentanyl and are missing teeth. Everything about those places is dirty. It's really all of them’,” someone pointed out the double standard.

Another said: “I will never get used to a president talking about his own country’s biggest cities this way.”

One person wrote: “The President of the UNITED States of America, ladies and gentlemen. Just casually referring to American cities like stinking refuse. This is obscene.”

“This is the President of the United States talking like this. Imagine if Biden or Obama said similar about red cities. This is appalling,” wrote another.

Another commented: “Never been a President that trashes America more than him.”

Someone else posed: “Imagine for one moment if a Democrat said this about Red rural towns.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.