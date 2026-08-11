People baffled as Karoline Leavitt thanks Trump for making America 'more affordable'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt drew significant backlash after suggesting Donald Trump should be thanked for making America more affordable – in the middle of an affordability crisis he helped cause.

Leavitt made the scarcely believable remarks during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, where she also attempted to suggest there was “complete lawlessness and chaos” under former president Joe Biden .

She added: “Thanks to president Trump and Republicans and common sense policies across the board, our country is safer, our country is more affordable.”

But, her claim comes as the price of gas, food and other essentials have soared due to the Iran war Donald Trump started without Congressional approval (in which 18 US service members have died) and which has now entered its sixth month.

Leavitt’s remarks were promptly ridiculed online as some suggested the government is treating the American people as though they are “idiots”.

“They truly have no respect for any of us. This should be funny but it shows they think we are all idiots. We aren’t,” someone argued.

Another suggested: “Run this over and over again in red and purple states going into midterms.”

Someone else simply commented, “No, it’s not”.

One person mocked: “This is great, Karoline! Do you also write nonfiction?”

Another claimed: “This administration is the most dishonest ever.”

Someone asked: “Affordable for who?”

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