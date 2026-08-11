Trump goes on 'insanely racist' rant about Somalians in Oval Office

Donald Trump has gone on an “insanely racist” rant about Somalians – and people can’t believe it’s how a US president is acting.

Through Trump’s presidency, the bar for presidential behaviour seems to plunge lower by the day, with scandals that would have risked the jobs of past, respected presidents becoming a frequent occurrence for him without consequence.

One such incident occurred in the Oval Office as Trump told the press, without any apparent qualms, what he thinks of Somalis. Responding to a reporter’s question about the midterms, Trump launched into a rant that included him calling Democrats “jihadists”.

“Well the one thing is we have jihadists being elected all over the place … These are people that have been not successful, they’re people that have been, in many cases, failures. They come from other failed countries and they come here and they tell us how to run our country.

“They come from places like, I won’t mention because I don’t want to get myself into controversy, but they come from countries that are not great. They come from, let’s say as an example, Somalia … They’re not smart. They have no aptitude. They have nothing going,” Trump claimed.

Needless to say, his remarks were widely slammed.

Just the President of the United States casually saying Somalis aren’t smart and have no aptitude. I probably have the woke mind virus, but this is an insanely racist and gross thing to say. Trump is trash,” someone wrote.

Another pointed out: “When you refer a whole people as if they were one person, you are wrong in every way. Our president is a racist. If you support him saying this, ask yourself some hard questions because those answers are who you are.”

Someone else asked: “How is this racism not front page news?”

“Blatant racism,” another account wrote.

Another suggested: “Until Trump, no GOP president would just openly racially stereotype people like this. It would be a scandal that could produce weeks-long news cycles for Bush or Reagan. Now, Trump has lowered the bar to Klandom.”

“No one should be surprised, because he’s said similar things so many times. Still, it’s shocking for the president to be spewing gutter racism from the Oval Office,” another said.

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