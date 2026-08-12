Mike Lindell, staunch Trump supporter and founder of the pillow brand MyPillow, was unsuccessful in his bid to become the Republican nominee for Minnesota governor on Tuesday – and his reaction to losing out was exactly what you would expect.

With 99 per cent of the votes in, Lisa Demuth, speaker of the state’s House of Representatives, has become the projected winner of the primary with more than 179,000 votes, while Lindell is in second with more than 134,000 votes – according to NBC News.

Demuth will now take on Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar, with the vote to determine the next Minnesota governor – and the successor to former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz - taking place in November.

But after Lindell, who was backed by Trump, lost the primary, investigative reporter Kirsten Swanson of local news channel KSTP said on X/Twitter that the Republican “will not concede” and “claims there are anomalies in the numbers that his teams will be looking into overnight”.

Back in 2021, Lindell was reportedly billed by the state of Idaho for an election audit which found there was no election fraud as he claimed.

Lindell refusing to admit defeat has since been met with ridicule from other social media users:

Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted: “LOLLLLLLLL”:

“Can’t call him inconsistent,” commented Twitch streamer Hasan Abi:

In similar remarks, political commentator Brian Krassenstein said sarcastically: “I could never have predicted this one… lol!”:

The Tennessee Holler branded the news “perfect”:

“Hahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahhahahahaha poor Mike Lindell,” wrote former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger:

“Has he checked under his pillow for the missing votes,” asked gun control activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg:

And progressive commentator Nikolaj said Lindell was “truly a one trick pony”:

Embarrassing…

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