Trump mocked as his Obama obsession continues on Truth Social

US president Donald Trump’s constant focus on his predecessor Barack Obama is well-documented, what with him regularly referring to the Democrat as “Barack Hussein Obama” – and now, the 80-year-old has once again tried to criticise Obama’s character in a post on Truth Social.

In the post, shared on Saturday, a photo of Trump aged 20 was presented alongside one of Obama at 18. Trump is shown in his New York Military Academy Uniform, while Obama wears a hat and has a cigarette in his mouth.

And the whole thing has seen Trump ridiculed once again:

Per Merriam-Webster, to ‘mog’ means to outperform someone else, while ‘aura’ pertains to a person’s stylishness.

In a spin on an insult used to describe Trump critics, Republicans Against Trump tweeted: “Obama Derangement Syndrome”:

Commentator Mukhtar said: “Obama is definitely living rent-free in his head”

And journalist John Harwood wrote: “Trump is wildly jealous of Obama, his superior in leadership, intellect and character”:

Obama spoke about Trump constantly talking about him earlier this week, in an appearance on the podcast All The Smoke.

“I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head.

“First of all, when I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or what my predecessor did. They’re gone - I’ve got work to do.

“If you’re doing the job right, every day you’ve got five, 10 things that are real hard and you have to be constantly focused … It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and the job they are supposed to do,” he said.

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