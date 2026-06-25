Former president Barack Obama has opened up about Donald Trump repeatedly bringing him up – and people think his assessment is bang

Despite officially leaving office almost a decade ago, it hasn’t stopped current president Trump from repeatedly bringing up Obama’s name and making digs at his performance.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump also shared a “disgustingly racist” AI video that depicted both Barack and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes, and regularly refers to Obama as “Barack Hussein Obama”, in what many people believe is a racist dog whistle .

Speaking on the podcast ALL THE SMOKE, host Matt Barnes initiated the conversation around “the leader of this current administration”, Trump, still being “fascinated” by Obama and his family and continually bringing them up.

“I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head … First of all, when I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or what my predecessor did. They’re gone. I’ve got work to do. If you’re doing the job right, every day you’ve got five, 10 things that are real hard and you have to be constantly focused … It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and the job they are supposed to do.”

“Condos, if you will,” someone joked.

Another argued: “He’s not lying.”

Someone wrote: “My f**king President right there. EXACTLY.”

One person commented: “Not one lie told.”

“Yes! Clock that clown’s T!” another said.

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