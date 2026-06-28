Joe Biden has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, focusing on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool chaos as a symbol for his administration.

The ongoing problems with the Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. has become the ‘perfect metaphor’ for the Trump presidency in the eyes of many critics.

The initial aim was to turn the pool “American flag blue” for the country’s 250th birthday. However, the bottom of the pool almost immediately peeled away and algae bloomed in the water.

He has since attempted to blame the problems on “vandals” and even suggested that someone has cut a 300-foot-long gash in the pool lining, despite there being no evidence of this.

Speaking to Maryland Democrats at a state party fundraiser on Saturday evening (June 27), Biden spoke about the situation and called Trump a “loser”.

The former president said: “It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah, what a loser!”

“The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration.”

Biden added: “It’s the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

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