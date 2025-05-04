‘This is wild’: Trump administration’s ‘embarrassing’ lo-fi beats post slammed

In the space of just a few days, we’ve seen two of the strangest things ever posted by the official White House account.

First, there was the AI-generated picture of Trump as the Pope , and now there’s been an ‘embarrassing’ lo-fi beats loop shared far and wide.

If you’re unfamiliar with the inspiration behind this bizarre ‘lo-fi beats’ post, it’s from a hugely popular music stream which has been an internet staple for years.

The YouTube classic titled “lofi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to” from the “Lofi girl” account has amassed hundreds of millions of views and is often used for background music.

Now, the White House has jumped on the AI trend which makes everything look like a scene from a Studio Ghibli film to create its own version and share it online.

The bizarre loop titled "Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To” sees a cartoon version of Trump signing executive orders in the Oval Office to the lo-fi track ‘Mid August’ by Sero.

Obviously, it’s a highly unusual thing for the White House account to be posting online, and it’s been slammed online.

One wrote: "We have to be living in an alternative timeline why would an official government account be posting this."

"Are other authoritarian governments this embarrassing to be [a part] of or just this one," another commented.

Another said: "How much is this costing tax payers?"

"The Official White House account posting this is just wild," one wrote.

Some didn't seem to mind so much.

"I am okay with my tax dollars being spent on this actually," one said.

