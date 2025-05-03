Donald Trump posts picture of himself as the Pope – and people are concerned

Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated image of himself as the Pope – and it’s being criticised as one of the strangest things Trump has done yet while President, which is saying something.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88. Cardinals in Rome will begin voting for the next Pope of the Roman Catholic Church on May 7.

Earlier this week, Trump appeared to joke with reporters (we hope) saying he'd like to be Pope.

When asked who he'd like to see as the next Pope, Trump said: "I have no preference, I must say we have a cardinal who happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good."

Then, on Friday night (May 2), Trump posted an image of himself as the Pope on Truth Social – and it’s fair to say it’s sparked a big reaction.

Republicans against Pope wrote: "It's full-on lunacy at this point."

Trump attended the Pope’s funeral last weekend – and one of his go-to insults to describe his predecessor Joe Biden backfired on him.

“Sleepy Joe” may have come back to bite him, as images have circulated online of the Republican attending the funeral of Pope Francis with his head drooping, which social media users have since interpreted as the Potus “sleeping”.

Trump is already facing online criticism over his decision to wear a blue suit to the ceremony , in contrast to other political leaders who wore dark suits with a black tie in line with the Vatican’s dress code .

