Trump critiquing Thomas Tuchel's England tactics is a parody of itself: 'A new low'

Trump has thoughts on a lot of things, but one conversation no one was expecting him to wade into was one on Thomas Tuchel's tactics during England vs Argentina at the World Cup.

While it's still a sore topic for many, the English side lost 2-1 as a result of a complete script-flip from Argentina in the last 15 minutes, sending their South American opponents through to the final against Spain on Sunday (19 July).

The result sparked a mix of criticism and pity for the team - however, Trump wasted no time making it very clear who he's blaming during a recent FIFA reception on Friday (17 July): Thomas Tuchel.

He said: "You have a great player in England, who I played golf with -- you know that, right? Harry, who's been fantastic. I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player.

"What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence.

"We have got to be a little offensive, right? But no I'm not going to call it. What do I know about coaching? It was unusual, but Harry is a great guy, actually."

Thomas Tuchel was later interviewed by reporters where he was given chance to respond.

"Do you use Donald Trump as your witness for the case or...? I was just asking," Tuchel replied when questions on his tactics came up once more.

"Well, we defended in a deep block. That's what you do if you defend in a block. You defend in a block.

"We were not active enough, we could not escape the deep block but if you defend in a deep block, everyone defends in a deep block."

Unfortunately for him, however, the internet is already laughing.

"Getting dissed by Trump is a new low for u Mr Tuchel", one person wrote.

"Getting cooked by Trump on tactics is a new low for English football management", a second added.

"For the first time I agree with him", someone else chimed in, while a fourth noted: "It doesn't get darker than this."

Argentina will now take on Spain in the final, while France and England will go head-to-head tonight (18 July) for third place.

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