The White House just posted yet another Grand Theft Auto meme

US president Donald Trump’s White House has been known for borrowing from popular franchises to push government policy, such as Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Grand Theft Auto, and with Tesla boss Elon Musk unveiling a “flying” car on Friday, the government account referenced the moment by once again inserting the president into the Grand Theft Auto universe.

In a graphic shared the same day, Trump is depicted waving to people while walking through the purple and yellow-hued streets of GTA, with Marine One flying overhead, a flying Roadster behind him, and the text ‘Make America Great Again’ displayed in the bottom right-hand corner in the video game’s classic font.

“We really got flying cars before GTA 6,” the caption reads, referencing the meme about events which have taken place before the eagerly anticipated video game has been released.





Unsurprisingly, it’s not the first time that the Trump administration has used Grand Theft Auto to promote its agenda, as back in March it deployed the iconic “ah s*** here we go again” meme in a post about Operation Epic Fury and its attacks on Iran.

Rockstar Games has not commented on the White House’s use of GTA branding.

The current scheduled release date for GTA 6 is November 19.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.