The White House is using GTA memes to keep us informed on Iran strikes - we’re doomed

We've already established that the White House's approach to extremely serious scenarios is less-than-conventional, and that couldn't ring truer for its information on Iran, illustrated using... Grand Theft Auto?

Donald Trump launched America into a highly controversial war with Iran on Saturday (28 February), launching strikes on the country alongside Israel.

Since then, despite losing six service members (among countless civilians in Iran), the US government have made the situation, which has forced people to flee countries in the Middle East, into a bit of a joke.

Just days ago, Trump came under fire for 'rating' the war out of 10, shortly followed by the White House sharing critical updates using gameplay from Call of Duty.

But, despite the backlash, it would appear they're not quite done, because their updated plans for 'Operation Epic Fury' are being told via Grand Theft Auto's iconic San Andreas game.

In a new video posted on X, the ever-viral "Ah s*** here we go again" meme illustrates a number of real-world clips of infrastructure being blown up.

The word 'wasted' flashes up on screen, which, for those who aren't familiar with the franchise, indicates when a player 'dies' or is seriously injured and collapses as a result of losing all of their health.

"OPERATION EPIC FURY • Destroy Iran’s missile arsenal. • Destroy their navy. • Ensure they NEVER get a nuclear weapon. Locked in", the caption reads.

Naturally, people are losing their minds in the comments.

"We officially live in the dumbest timeline imaginable", one person wrote.

"American soldiers are dying for this dumb war and these clowns are using images from a video game. Total disrespect", another condemned.





"You are sick. War is not a video game", another echoed, while someone else chimed in: "No matter how many of these edits you make gen z will never be on your side."

Rockstar Games are yet to comment on the use of the footage.

