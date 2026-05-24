Donald Trump responds after White House shooting incident: what we know

A 21-year-old suspect, identified as Nasire Best, was killed on Saturday evening after he "pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing" at Secret Service agents near the White House.

The incident unfolded shortly after 6pm on 23 May, when the suspect approached a Secret Service checkpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and opened fire on officers.

Agents responded by returning fire, fatally wounding the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A bystander was also struck during the exchange, although authorities have not yet confirmed whether the injury was caused by the suspect’s gunfire or the return fire from agents.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Donald Trump praised Secret Service agents and law enforcement for their rapid response to the gunman, whom he described as having a "violent history".

He also stressed the need for a "safe and secure space" for "all future Presidents".

"This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting," he penned. "And goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!"

Meanwhile, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin wrote on X/Twitter: "Tonight’s shooting is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day."

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