Known for leaving office just 49 days after entering it, Liz Truss has continued to be ridiculed for all of the things she has done since, such as writing a book on tackling “disastrous ideas” in politics (yes, really), discussing shower heads in the US, and launching her own YouTube show with the aim of confronting the “deep state”.

Revealing her love of US president Donald Trump’s politics, she said she wants to spark a “Trump-style counter-revolution” to defend Western values.

And speaking of the US president, Sunday saw the former UK prime minister share a photo of the two of them together on X/Twitter.

However, posting such a photo with the controversial Republican with the caption “right about everything” hasn’t gone down too well, what with the convicted felon’s many scandals across his two presidential terms:

“Many of us thought it was impossible [Truss] could humiliate herself any further. We were wrong,” wrote campaigner Brendan Cox:

American journalist and novelist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted: “Woman who was famously wrong about everything has some thoughts about Trump”:

“The Slug & Lettuce,” wrote another account, referencing the UK bar chain and that infamous Daily Star lettuce story:

It’s not the first time Truss has been ridiculed for supporting Trump, as her comments about him at an event in August 2024 were interrupted by a banner depicting a lettuce saying “I crashed the economy”.

“That’s not funny,” she said, before abruptly leaving the stage.

