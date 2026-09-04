JD Vance slammed over 'pathetic’ Biden comment when asked about 9/11 anniversary

It was only a few days ago that US vice president JD Vance was criticised for mistakenly saying that America is “about to celebrate the 25th year” of 9/11, and now, the Republican has sparked fresh condemnation after he used the upcoming anniversary of the terror attacks to take a swipe at former president Joe Biden.

While hosting a White House press briefing on Thursday – as a new press secretary is yet to be announced following Karoline Leavitt’s departure last week – Vance said: “I encourage every American, particularly the people who are young enough to not really remember that day, just to tune in for a couple of hours, and see what it meant, and I think that sense of commonality and common purpose that we all had on 9/11, that’s something that we should really try every single day to get back to.

“Even just for a day, even just for a few hours, I would encourage people to tune in.

“I’m also, as you guys can probably guess, I’m really looking forward to hanging out with Joe Biden. I’m sure we’ll have many, many intense, intellectual conversations, and it’ll be great. We’ll have a great time with Joe Biden and the other presidents.”

US president Donald Trump has long criticised the fitness of his Democratic rival and predecessor, who he refers to as “Sleepy Joe Biden”.

Vance’s comments were subsequently called out on X/Twitter, with Democratic nominee Fred Wellman branding the VP a “pathetic worm of a man”:

“And people wonder why no one, literally NO ONE, likes JD Vance,” wrote political commentator Jo Carducci:

One account commented: “Nothing honors the anniversary of 9/11 quite like JD Vance turning it into an opportunity to mock someone. Such dignity. Such leadership”:





“No charisma. No substance. Just small-minded malice and desperate insecurity,” said attorney Andrew Weinstein:

Anti-gun violence campaigner Fred Guttenberg said: “As someone whose brother died because of 9/11, I would expect that this a**hole who happens to be our VP would at least understand why this moment matters”:

“No class whatsoever,” tweeted journalist John Harwood:

And Wu Tang is for the Children asked: “Does he think going to the 9/11 memorial is some party?”:

indy100 has approached The White House and Vance’s office for comment.

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