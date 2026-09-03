The tide is turning for Bryan Johnson.

A biohacker who was once at the forefront of often-controversial health experiments has now become somewhat of a likeable online figure - not least thanks to his girlfriend, Kate Tolo - who has served as the inspiration for his new mission around female health.

Together, the pair have set out to make Tolo the most-measured woman in the world, in the hope it can bring a cure for conditions such as endometriosis a little closer.

However, the 30-year-old co-founder of Johnson's Blueprint has also veered onto a number of side quests along the way, that have piqued the interest of her almost 200,000-strong following - one of those being skin.

The anti-ageing industry is huge. Recent studies suggest that up to 95 per cent of women actively seek out anti-ageing or skin maintenance solutions - whether in the form of the latest sell-out cream, injectables, or more invasive approaches.

Kate Tolo via X

But, there's never really been a 'right' way to do it, and much of the time it's trial, error, and a whole lot of fads - which is why when Tolo posted about her own scientific, granular-level research into truly reversing skin age, people were poised to listen.

In a post on X, the entrepreneur explained how at the age of 27, her 'skin age' (calculated by a Visia skin analysis) was 26, while now at 30, she's managed to reduce it to just 21 years old.

While the Visia can't look at things such as skin elasticity or collagen, it's often used by skin specialists working on anti-ageing protocols because of its visible, polarized, and UV lighting capable of intricately analysing UV spots, pores, wrinkles, and texture to name a few.

"It annoys me that most of the social media skin care advice is filled with useless noise", she wrote alongside the thread, noting how the sooner we start treating skin like an organ, the easier it will be for us to find solutions.

"For women, this is especially important, because obviously beauty is a commodity that is sold to women, and most of the time the things they’re selling don’t work. Knowing how to measure your skin is your best protection against this, for everyone."

She then posted a detailed breakdown of exactly how she transformed her skin over that three year period, ultimately reducing her skin's 'age' to nine years younger than her physical age.

Her first non-negotiable was to take a medical approach, rather than one influenced by social media and ads. That involved treating conditions such as rosacea and acne as medical issues, rather than inconveniences.

"If you have something major going on, then this is the most important to start with. I use the word ‘disease’ intentionally because people think skin = vanity. But these are medical conditions", she wrote.

After battling acne for a number of years but not "taking it seriously", Tolo's solution under the guidance of a doctor was to microdose popular prescription retinoid, Accutane.



A retinoid derived from Vitamin A, it dramatically reduces both the size and activity of the skin's oil glands, and fights bacteria and swelling

While often deemed controversial due to its intense side effects and concerns over its psychiatric impacts - it's known to be as close to a cure as dermatologists have gotten.

Then, she'd more onto more generic lifestyle changes that would have the biggest long-term impact on her skin beyond the quick-fixes.

That would include avoiding UV damage through both sunscreen and covering up in the sun, red light therapy, working on her sleep, and upping her nutrition and exercise routines.

Her supplement routine includes collagen peptides (also for joints), hyaluronic acid supplements, vitamin C supplements, and skin-bioavailable carotenoid antioxidants, as well as something that many of us would have never considered: extra virgin olive oil.

While many of us will know it simply as a health-rich cooking ingredient, recent studies show it can help promote cell turnover and improve skin barrier function, and it contains vitamins E and K plus polyphenols that help fight environmental damage.

Away, from lifestyle, Tolo also acknowledges the tried-and-tested skin treatments that have made the most difference.

Kate Tolo via X

While she's steered clear of Botox and fillers during this time, she admits she's had them since to help with facial balancing.

But, for the sake of her skin quest, niacinimade (great for skin barrier health and cell turnover), and azelaic acid (a natural dicarboxylic acid found in grains like wheat, rye, and barley that helps treat acne, rosacea, and dark spots) proved the most effective ingredients.

Her treatments of choice included the ever-popular microneedling, sculptra (a collagen-inducing injectable), 595 nm pulsed dye laser for resurfacing, and Sofwave - a non-invasive skin treatment that uses ultrasound energy to lift, tighten, and smooth wrinkles.

After undertaking her carefully-curated protocol, a re-test of the Visia analysis showed marked improvements in a number of areas of her skin's health.

"I asked her to stop before I go to jail", Johnson joked about her skin age in the comments of the thread, which has since been viewed over 1.9 million times.

Could she be the next big beauty influencer? Well, it's unlikely as, for now, she's focused on the pair's shared goal of finding a cure for endometriosis.

For the rest of us, however, seeing the science behind our skin health could truly be a game-changer.

Why not read...

Biohacker Bryan Johnson just made major advancements in endometriosis care

Interview: World-leading biohacker Gary Brecka on why living to 120 will soon be a 'choice'

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



