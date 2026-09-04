US president Donald Trump ranting about private jets has got everyone saying the same thing ahead of the upcoming midterms.

In large part due to the Iran war which Trump started, in conjunction with Israel, without the authorisation of Congress, the price of essentials such as fuel and food have risen rapidly, leaving many Americans struggling to afford the basics.

So, it was perhaps with some gall that Trump began ranting about private jets during an Oval Office press event.

Remarkably, Trump said: “I had a case about a week ago where a friend of mine was buying a Gulfstream jet and he said, ‘You know it’s a crazy thing that Canada won’t certify Gulfstream’. Won’t certify it.

“Gulfstream’s the best private jet, considered the best of the best, and they won’t certify it in Canada because they make a competitor, Bombardier Global Express. And so their competitor didn’t want them to have competition. So, for approximately nine years this has been going on.”

To hammer the point home, one person mocked: “You may not like it, but Joe Biden and the Democrats were just too out of touch with the plight of the average American, so there was no choice but to elect this relatable, man of the people.”

Someone wrote: “Word Donald! We the working class American can totally relate to this.”

“A President who truly cares about the priorities of working class families over billionaires,” one person said.

Another joked: “Wonderful message to send to Americans who are struggling with $4 a gallon gas and higher prices at the grocery store. More of this, sir. You really have your finger firmly on the pulse of the nation.”

“Ya that’s so relatable,” another account said.

One person said: “Man of the working class.”

“Who among us hasn’t had this conversation with a buddy,” another mocked.

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