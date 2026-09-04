JD Vance is trying to claim that gas prices would be even higher if it weren't for the Trump administration – and people are not having it.

The vice president spoke during a White House press briefing on Thursday (September 3), claiming that prices are “way worse everywhere else in the world”.

Diesel hit a new record price in the US on Friday, soaring to an average of $5.85 a gallon for the first time ever. It comes as the Iran war continues to disrupt the world’s flow of fuel.

Vance spoke in front of the media, saying: "Yes, gas prices are high in the United States. They're way worse everywhere else in the world."

He added: "The American people are our fellow citizens and we should speak with them honestly about these things and the fundamental reality is that the reason gas prices are so high right now is because the Iranians are shooting at commercial shipping.”

Vance went on to claim that Donald Trump was the "only reason we don't have a worldwide energy crisis".

"Why is it incumbent on the US to be the only country in the world to actually ensure the energy market stays supplied? We could leave and the entire world would be way worse off."

"Gas could have been much, much higher if it weren't for our efforts," he went on to say.

The comments led to pushback online, and it’s safe to say many critics didn’t accept his point of view.

“Vance is trying to figure out who started this war,” one wrote.

“Be broke and grateful,” another said.





“They made the situation worse, then try selling you on "well it could be even worse". An administration competing for who can f*** up most,” a third wrote.

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