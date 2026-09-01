JD Vance makes 9/11 blunder as 25th anniversary approaches

JD Vance has been criticised over a 9/11 blunder as the 25th anniversary of the tragedy approaches.

On 11 September 2001, terrorists hijacked four passenger aircraft, two of which were intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City , one was deliberately crashed into the Pentagon while another crashed into a field. The devastating event killed almost 3,000 people and is marked annually with memorial ceremonies.

Speaking during a rally in Michigan, vice-president JD Vance raised eyebrows when he remarked that the US was about to “celebrate” the 25th anniversary.

Vance said: “We’re about to celebrate the 25th year … or commemorate the 25th year of those terrible terrorist attacks and celebrate all the brave heroes who made it, frankly, as terrible as it was, it could have been so much worse.”

A clip of the blunder went viral online as people mocked his rather regrettable choice of words.

“Don’t think ‘celebrating’ is the right term,” someone argued.

One person wrote: “Yeah this dude won’t be president.”

Another suggested: “Imagine the MAGA outrage if a Democrat said ‘celebrate 9/11.’ Fox News would run the clip until 2040.”

Someone else mocked: “ah yes, everyone’s favorite holiday to celebrate.”

It comes after Vance “accidentally” referred to Canada as a state amid the ongoing trade dispute – and people weren’t happy.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.