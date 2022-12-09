Kremlin poo-pooes reports that Putin soiled himself

Rumours have been circulating regarding Vladimir Putin’s ill health, and one report recently claimed that the Russian president suffered an embarrassing mishap recently.

A claim emerged that Putin slipped and fell down several stairs and had to be helped to his sofa by bodyguards after having soiled himself.

Now, the Kremlin has denied the story altogether and poo-pooeing the report as completely false.

“Regarding your request, we can say that this is completely untrue,” the Press and Information Office of the President of the Russian Federation told Newsweek after being asked for comment.

It comes after Russian Telegram channel General SVR released the report, claiming he suffered an “involuntary” reaction after experiencing “oncology of the gastrointestinal tract”.

According to them, the alleged fall resulted in a bruising of the coccyx and showed problems with “cancer of the gastrointestinal tract”.

Rumours about Putin's health have been circulating all year Sergei Bobylyov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty

"The incident took place in front of the president’s bodyguards, who reacted quickly and rushed to Putin’s aid,” the report read.

“Three security officers helped the president to get to the nearest sofa and called the doctors who are on duty at the residence.”

It went on to claim that medical professionals “arrived within a few minutes, but could not immediately examine the president”.

“Before the examination, the doctors escorted the president to the bathroom and helped to clean up.”

It comes after a top Ukrainian official has claimed that there are at least three body doubles who have undergone plastic surgery to look like the Russian president.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov told the Daily Mail: “The big question is whether the real Putin still exists?”

He said: “The big question is whether the real Putin still exists? We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don't know… They all had plastic surgery to look alike.”

Budanov added: "The one thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in videos and pictures. Also gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person.”

