Rishi Sunak becomes first person to break law as both chancellor and prime minister

He promised to be a safe pair of hands after the chaos of Boris Johnson's premiership - but Rishi Sunak has already notched up an unwanted new achievement.

After posting a social media video of himself speaking from the back of a moving vehicle, he's been slapped with a fixed penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said on Friday: "You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

"After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty."



The spokesman for the Prime Minister said: "It was a mistake and he's apologised and thinks it's important to do so as people should wear their seatbelt."

In April last year, Mr Sunak, the then-Chancellor, was fined for breaching lockdown rules during the Partygate scandal. Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were also fined.

Pundits were quick to point out that the latest fine means he's now the first person found to have broken the law whilst both chancellor and prime minister.

Some think his promises of stability now lie in tatters.

But his growing pile of police notices could come in handy the next time the Downing Street apartment needs sprucing up.

It's fair to say that after the events of the past few months, the Tory party have become the party of record breakers.





Right-wing blogger Guido Fawkes did try to help the Tory cause by digging out a video of Keir Starmer without a seatbelt - but it fell a bit flat given it looked like it was filmed about 20 years ago.



According to the government's own safety campaign, any driver or passenger not wearing a seatbelt is breaking the law and is liable to be fined up to £500.

