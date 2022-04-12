A couple of blokes who made some laws for the rest of us to follow have been slapped on the wrist for breaking those very same laws.

To be less cryptic - prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending lockdown breaking parties.

No 10 has confirmed that the pair had received notification from the Metropolitan Police that they would be given fixed penalty notices but they said they had not been informed about which event the fines related to.

It comes as the force continues investigating alleged Covid law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street - you might know the saga better as 'Partygate'.

Four and a half months ago when the news of these events first broke, Johnson told parliament: "All guidance was followed completely in No10." And when it was revealed he attended a garden party, he said he believed it was "a work event".

Since then, he has repeatedly said he will wait for both the police inquiry and senior civil servant Sue Gray's report to conclude before commenting on the issue. A redacted version of Gray's report was published in January.

Meanwhile, police issued the first 20 fines on 1 April to people who attended a leaving do for a Number 10 official on 18 June 2020 in the Cabinet Office building at 70 Whitehall.

They announced 30 more fines today.

Labour has immediately called for both politicians to resign in light of the news with leader Keir Starmer saying:



"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign."

Meanwhile, ITV's Paul Brand reports Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson was also fined:

indy100 contacted Downing Street to comment on this story. A spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

