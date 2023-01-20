Here's why the police are 'looking into' Rishi Sunak

As the prime minister, you probably want to stay on the right side of the law.

So it a shame the police are reportedly 'looking into' a video of Rishi Sunak in which he appears to not be wearing a seatbelt in a moving car.

A spokesperson for Lancashire constabulary announced on Thursday evening they were aware of the footage, which shows Sunak banging on about levelling up while treating his car like a dodgem, and said they were making inquiries.

According to his government's own safety campaign, any driver or passenger not wearing a seatbelt is breaking the law and is liable to be fined up to £500.

Meanwhile, if he gets in trouble for the video, it will be the second time he's been slapped on the wrist. He received a fixed term penalty notice for Partygate behaviour last year, when he was chancellor.

Downing Street said the prime minister has apologised for what it characterised as a “brief error of judgment” by removing his seatbelt to film the social media video message while a passenger in the back seat of a car.

A spokesperson for No 10 said: “That was a brief error of judgment. The prime minister removed his seatbelt to film a short clip.”

Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises”, the spokesperson said, adding: “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt. It was an error of judgment; he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

