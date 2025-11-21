In a world that seems to be moving ever faster, with deadlines piling up, exams around the corner, and the pressure to keep up at work or at home, it’s no wonder that so many of us feel on the brink of burnout.

At times, the sheer weight of it all can leave us frozen, unable to start even the simplest of tasks. We’re all looking for little ways to ease the load, to give our minds a breather, and to make our days feel that bit more manageable.

Well now, one expert may have a quick fix – and it's something we all can do.

Natalie Nixon, author of Move. Think. Rest: Redefining Productivity & Our Relationship with Time, says this one 90-second hack can work wonders and unclog that mental blocker you simply can't push through: A break to do nothing.

iStock

She believes that we've all normalised the inability to take a breather, and instead, recommends that people take a step away from what they're doing a few times a day, set a timer, and simply zone out.

"The timer goes off, and I feel more rested and things seem to click into place," she shares. "I find myself looking forward to these breaks and how I will feel afterwards."

While it might feel counterintuitive in our go-go-go culture, sometimes the simplest solution can be the most effective.

