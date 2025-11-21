Winter is the perfect season to curl up with a beloved classic – but let’s be honest, we’ve probably watched Friends one too many times.

If you’re craving something just a little different, here’s some good news: Joey’s long-lost spinoff has finally resurfaced, giving fans a fresh reason to binge during the chilly months.

Fittingly titled Joey, the NBC sitcom ran from 2004 to 2006 after being cancelled following poor ratings. The show aired just four months after Friends came to a close, following Joey Tribbiani's journey from New York to Hollywood.

Among the cast are Jennifer Coolidge, Paulo Costanzo, Drea de Matteo, Ben Falcone, and Miguel A. Núñez Jr.

Sadly, the final eight episodes never made it to air – until now.

Friends fans can now stream all of the episodes of Joey for free on YouTube – but there's unfortunately a catch for Brits.

As it stands, the eps are only available in the US, though things may change in the future. That said, the first season is available in the UK to watch on Amazon Prime.

At the time, Friends executive producer Kevin S Bright shared where he thought the series may have gone wrong.

"On Friends, Joey was a womaniser, but we enjoyed his exploits," he said. "He was a solid friend, a guy you knew you could count on."

He went on to tell The Age: "Joey was deconstructed to be a guy who couldn’t get a job, couldn’t ask a girl out. He became a pathetic, mopey character. I felt he was moving in the wrong direction, but I was not heard."

