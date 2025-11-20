Joe Rogan mercilessly mocks Trump over Epstein files scandal: 'What's going on?'

Joe Rogan has slammed Donald Trump and his administration over their flip-flopping around the Jeffrey Epstein files .

Podcast host Rogan, who endorsed Trump for president but has since dialled back his support by openly criticising them, mocked the Trump administration for its changing narrative around the files, ranging from suggesting there are no files to claiming they’re a hoax.

Now that Congress has voted to release the files (with one sole Republican voting against it), it seems there is some suggestion that Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice will now be conducting an active investigation , which could mean some documents are withheld.

The Epstein files scandal has become such an issue for Trump that even some of his former supporters can’t keep up.

Speaking on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan mocked: “I heard there’s no [Epstein] files? I heard it’s a hoax. Then all of a sudden, he’s going to release the files. Well, I thought there was no files? He wants an investigation now? Like, what is going on?”

“Damn. Even Joe Rogan is turning on him. Savage,” said one viewer.

Another said: “Even Joe Rogan gets it.”

Someone else simply wrote: “When you're losing Joe Rogan…”

Others were frustrated that Rogan chose to endorse Trump in 2024.

Someone argued: “I can't stand Rogan's occasional pseudo-interest in Trump's rampant hypocrisy. As a country we have watched/endured it for 10 years, and Rogan still decided to endorse him in 2024; he shouldn't pretend like it is some new phenomena that he can't wrap your head around now.”

Another said: “It is very difficult to watch morons try to figure something out.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings