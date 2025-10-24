This is the optimum time to have a break at work if you want to boost productivity

When it comes to taking breaks from studying or work, some generations can’t shake the guilt. For them, pausing feels like losing momentum. Others, however, embrace a break with open arms – and honestly, fair enough. But according to science, there’s actually a right way to take time out, one that can boost both motivation and productivity.

Dr Olivia Remes, a mental health researcher at the University of Cambridge, recently shared on Instagram a little-known hack that could be the answer to those midweek productivity slumps we all face.

Apparently, all it takes is a 17-minute break.

"The most productive people work for about 52 minutes at a time and then take 17-minute breaks," she shared, calling it the '52/17 rule' that promises to increase productivity and work-life balance.

Dr Remes’ insights come from a "landmark study" which revealed that those who follow this cycle are the "most productive people".

"This is much better than working for long stretches of time without taking any breaks. What the researchers in the study also found was that the most productive people, during their breaks, they completely disconnected from technology," she shared.

"They stepped away from the computer, they didn't answer emails, they didn't check their phones. Instead, they completely disconnected and gave themselves a chance to relax and to rest."

Dr Remes went on to share another strategy, which is to choose an emotion to focus on.

She used the example of a challenging project or task that feels particularly daunting to start.

"Instead of focusing on that negative emotion of aversion, frustration, or perhaps stress, choose to focus on other emotions that you might be feeling at the exact same time. Emotions such as the desire to succeed or to learn something new. Or the desire to expand your horizons, to get good grades," she explained.

The motive behind this is it will make it easier to engage with the work itself, but also make it much more meaningful.

