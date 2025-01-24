Corporate hustle culture is officially dying – and we have Gen Z to thank

Hustle culture was once worn as a badge of honour if you aspired to climb the corporate ladder. Long hours, unpaid overtime, never-ending to-do lists and burnout were just a part of the package, something you had to power through if you wanted to "succeed".

That was until Gen Z came along and hit the workplace, reminding us that we've forgotten to value boundaries and work-life balance.

Negative stereotypes of Gen Z often suggest they're "entitled" or "lazy" – for simply wanting to protect and prioritise their mental health and have a life outside of work.

But maybe, just maybe, it's time the workplace started to listen. After all, the corporate hustle may have worked for millennials and boomers, but at what cost? There's always that sobering reminder that companies can replace you faster than you can pack your things.

Gen Z is here to show us that balance isn't, and shouldn't be, treated as a luxury – it's a necessity. And honestly, we could all stand to learn a thing or two from their approach.

The pandemic arguably was a turning point for many, forcing workers to rethink their relationship with work.

With lockdowns and remote working models becoming the norm, we had a rare chance to slow down and reassess what really mattered in our lives. We have families, friends, pets, and hobbies – that we sometimes abandon for the sake of a buck, making our jobs our entire personalities.

For some, it was the first time in years for breathing space, with many coming to a powerful realisation that work doesn't need to dominate every waking hour.

When restrictions loosened up, we were able to grab groceries or run errands during lunch breaks, making 'free time' in the evening actually 'free' – and rightfully so. We could meet friends at coffee shops during the day to bring a little light to corporate hell. Working through lunch became a thing of the past, and no passive-aggressive boss was eyeing their watch as you returned to the office two minutes later than expected.

Of course, remote work wasn't for everyone – but it certainly worked in favour of those who worked smarter, not harder. That said, one thing was for certain: it put a pause on the hustle and opened the doors to a better work-life balance.

Gen Z, having grown up during a time of global uncertainty, is particularly attuned to the need for balance and flexibility. Post-pandemic, there's been a collective shift toward the idea that work should fit into your life, not consume it. They're leading the charge, showing the rest of us that it's possible to thrive without sacrificing everything for the grind.

In fact, they're willing to walk away or turn down job opportunities if their needs and values aren't met.

A recent study by Co-operatives UK reported that a staggering 42 per cent of Gen Z workers had contemplated quitting a job over a company's values, and a further 40 per cent admitted to turning job roles at "unethical" workplaces. Additionally and unsurprisingly, 63 per cent of the participants ranked 'work-life balance' as their top priority, with pay coming in second place (62 per cent) followed by a good work environment (46 per cent).

Dr Lucy Viney, clinical psychologist and co-founder of The Fitzrovia Psychology Clinic, believes that older generations tend to overwork as a result of toxic work culture being engrained in some organisations. This can even lead employees to feel hesitant about requesting time off.

"This reluctance stems from the fear of being perceived as uncommitted or facing repercussions, creating an environment where burnout is normalised," Dr Viney told Indy100. "Such conditions perpetuate an unhealthy standard of work."

According to Dr Viney, the medically recognised condition can arise emotionally, physically and through behaviour, as she explains: "Burnout is a gradual process that occurs over time and the symptoms to look out for may be different for every person. In general, becoming burnt out follows on from experiencing a prolonged period of work-related stress."

Symptoms can include feeling detached and helpless, exhaustion and sleep problems, along with procrastination, difficulty concentrating, self-medicating and emotion regulation issues – particularly with anger and frustration.

Problems start off the back of having a poor work-life balance or a heavy workload – especially if "dealing with distressing material or situations". The workplace feeling unsupportive or lacking autonomy (i.e. "not being sufficiently rewarded") can also contribute to feelings of burnout.

To combat workaholism and embrace a new-age way of working, and thinking, Dr Viney advises people to start creating a healthier relationship with work.

"Self-care is not prescriptive," she explains. "It’s a responsive act, rooted in self-awareness."

"At its core, self-care is tending to your needs, as those needs change over time. It often requires us to confront uncomfortable truths," she continues. "It may mean acknowledging unhealthy patterns we’ve fallen into or summoning the courage to have a conversation with your boss by saying that you’re at capacity when you would normally say yes to a request for help outside your role."

Dr Viney suggests that one of the most powerful tools you possess is the ability to set boundaries, saying: "It is a declaration of your worth, safeguarding your energy and time."

Dr Viney suggests:

Ask for and allow yourself to receive help, rather than feeling the pressure to do everything yourself – delegate any tasks that are unmanageable for you

Set clear boundaries around your availability, remembering it's okay to say no or to negotiate deadlines when you need to. Take regular short breaks throughout the day – research has found that regular microbreaks have a positive relationship with well-being and productivity

Connect with colleagues in a non-work-related way. Building positive relationships at work is a form of self-care

As for how the company can support mental health in the workplace, Dr Viney believes it begins with "creating an environment that actively supports, encourages and rewards".

Cultivate a culture of open communication

Flexible work arrangements Provide adequate resources that support mental and physical health

Discourage overworking

Set realistic expectations

Gen Z's push for boundaries, balance, and mental health isn't just a preference – it’s a demand. As we move further into a new era, companies are realising that flexibility, self-care, and well-being are no longer just nice-to-haves, they’re essential.

The corporate hustle culture is on its way out, and a more sustainable, human-centred approach is here to stay.

And, it's about time we all caught up.

