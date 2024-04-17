World's first AI beauty contest announced featuring computer generated women

The world's first artificial intelligence beauty pageant has launched with a host of AI-generated images and influencers competing for a huge cash prize.

Artificial intelligence has created a lot of buzz in recent years, with ongoing concerns for job security, online safety and lack of accountability. Not to mention, the disturbing deepfakes targeting women in particular.

Now, it's making moves in the pageant industry with $20,000 (£16,000) up for grabs.

Participants of the Fanvue Miss AI pageant will be judged on their appearance, use of AI tools and social media activity with co-founder Will Monanage hoping it will "become the Oscars of the AI creator economy."

The company is expecting thousands of entrees. To enter, all people need to do is submit their creations and answer a series of questions including 'what would be your one dream to make the world a better place?'

Britain's pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett and Andrew Bloch, Lord Sugar’s PR advisor, are set to be the forefront of the panel judges.

"As one of the world’s only traditional pageantry historians it’s really exciting to be involved in an awards which feels so futuristic," Fawcett told the Daily Mail.

"Interestingly, there are so many parallels between real life pageantry contestants and AI creators, and how they engage with their audiences."

Two more panellists will be successful AI models, Emily Pelligrini and Aitana Lopez who boasts over 300,000 Instagram followers.





Speaking to the outlet, co-founder Monanage added: "The creator economy is an extremely exciting place to be in right now, and with the help of our platform, there’s been exponential growth in AI creators entering the space, growing their fanbases, and monetising content."

