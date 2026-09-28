A ‘pro-data centre’ party took place in Washington, D.C. - yes, really

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a controversial subject matter - not least when it comes to AI data centres, which have been criticised over their “massive” electricity and water consumption – but an event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday has been met with mockery and criticism online as it sought to celebrate the divisive tech infrastructure.

Titled ‘Data After Dark: A Pro-Data Center Party’, the event was organised by Young Voices, which describes itself as a “non-profit talent agency for classical liberal writers, creators and commentators aged 18-35”.

Accompanied by an illustration of a data centre and the words ‘come and take it’, the event description reads: “In light of the bipartisan psychosis over AI data centers, it’s about time that the people who haven’t lost their minds get together and celebrate the glory of American innovation.

“Data After Dark is a gathering for techno-optimist communicators, policymakers, and professionals at PubKey in Washington DC.”

The event itself, according to HuffPost deputy editor Philip Lewis, was interrupted by “several protesters”, with the reporter sharing a video of a woman giving attendees the middle finger as she was drowned out by chants of “USA”.

And the online reaction was just as critical of those who attended the event, with evan loves worf tweeting: “Imagine being this much of a loser”:

Democratic strategist Matt Royer wrote: “Everyone at this dweeb convention should have to keep 1 server in their home, care for it like a pet, and pay its electric bill”:

Policy and strategic affairs professional George Basile said: “I saw a flyer for this and thought it was a new guerrilla marketing tactic by The Onion”:

“Oh, so AI psychosis has finally made the leap from online discourse to actual meet and greets. I think that officially makes it a cult,” asked Chrisy of the food and recipe blog Homemade Hooplah:

“I told you these losers think they’re all Tony Stark,” tweeted another:

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