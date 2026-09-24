Meta drops ‘evil Tamagotchi’ Muse Charm - and it’s bringing AI to your pocket

Meta may already be at the centre of smart tech controversy, but it would appear they're still willing to double-down on integrating AI into our everyday lives if their latest launch is anything to go by.

The company recently held their annual Meta Connect event, where they announced a number of new wearable tech products, including a handheld AI assistant that goes straight into your pocket.

"We pack the whole Muse experience, including the whole real-time voice and avatar stack, into something that fits on a keychain and is always available to talk to," Zuckerberg told those tuning into the conference, held in Menlo Park, California.

The device - which is around two inches in size - features a touch screen and built-in 5G connection, with a customisable, animated avatar serving as your 'assistant' via Muse AI. Think of it as a modern-day Tamagotchi.

The concept itself is simple: fingerprint activation will allow users instant access to their keychain companion, who is able to carry out a multitude of AI-powered tasks.

Reuters

Two users with Muse Charms can also allow their devices to recognise and interact with each other when they’re placed nearby.

Tasks it may be able to complete could include sending emails, assisting with shopping, managing schedules, creating plans, or filling out forms.



While it has a camera and microphones, it's not thought to be designed for video or phone calls.

What's more, Meta insists that it'll have 'state of the art' privacy and security.

But, while the new accessory has the viral potential of Labubu, some people are still understandably concerned about just how much we rely on AI.

"This is evil Tamagotchi", one person wrote on X, alongside the announcement.

"Nobody is going to be in a situation without a phone or computer and be like 'wow thank God I had my surveillance state tamagotchi with me'", another echoed, while a third wrote: "A device so you don't need your phone. Which you'll set up using your phone. And charge next to your phone."

However, others are rather taken by its pocket-sized allure.

"Muse Charm might be meta’s best product in the last decade", someone else noted.

"I am very excited about this", another wrote, while one user chimed in, writing: "So cute! I can see people hanging this off their bags like a charm!"

While no price has been disclosed just yet, we're expecting a December release date in time for Christmas.

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