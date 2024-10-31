Doctor reveals the 'healthiest' choice of alcoholic drink and it's backed by science

A doctor has revealed the alcoholic drink that is the “healthiest” choice and the evidence backs it up.

Lots of people enjoy an alcoholic drink to relax, but studies suggest doing so can increase your risk of developing diseases .

But, for those who may be health-conscious while not wanting to give up the booze, a doctor has revealed the best choice.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, who is based in California, has explained that while no amount of alcohol is good for our health, alcohol made from the “agave plant” is low in carbs and sugar, making it better us than other forms of alcohol.

According to Dr Sethi, the best choice would be tequila.

Researchers have found that tequila is non-digestible and therefore does not raise blood sugar levels as much as other alcohols.

On top of that, tequila is naturally gluten-free and contains types of pre-biotics that are good for our gut bacteria.

When all alcohol is broken down by our bodies, it is turned into a toxin that can damage our DNA and stop it from repairing. While tequila still undergoes this process, it is believed to be at a much slower rate.

Dr Sethi told the New York Post : “Tequila is metabolised into acetaldehyde at a slower rate than other alcoholic beverages. This slower metabolism may explain why some people report fewer hangovers with tequila.”

But, the doctor added: “These benefits apply only to one hundred per cent agave tequila. Mixing tequila with sugary drinks negates potential advantages.”

Compared to a shot of vodka, which contains around 96 calories, a shot of pure tequila sits at around 64 calories, again making it the preferable option.

However, Dr Sethi clarified: “The healthiest option is to avoid alcohol as much as possible.”

