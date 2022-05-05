Bill Gates and Elon Musk seem to have been involved in some billionaire’s club banter over recent months, and now Gates has expressed new concerns about Musk’s Twitter takeover.

It comes after Musk hit out at Gates in a bizarre slam, comparing him to the pregnant man emoji, while Gates was also criticised by Musk after it was revealed that he is shorting Tesla’s stock.

Now, Gates has expressed doubts over the Tesla CEO’s $44 billion purchase of the social media site.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Gates said that the takeover could result in new problems with misinformation.

“He actually could make it worse. That’s not his track record – his track record with Tesla and SpaceX is pretty mind-blowing with putting together a great team of engineers and taking the people who worked in those fields in a less bold way and really showing them up,” he said.

“I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon.”

Gates added: “What’s his goal? Where he talks about the openness, how does he feel about something that says ‘vaccines kill people’ or ‘Bill Gates is tracking people’ – is that one of the things he thinks should be spread?”

It comes after Musk appeared at the Met Gala and said he plans to make the platform 'as inclusive as possible'.

Speaking on the red carpet, he told reporters: "I think just generally I'm looking for something that's as broadly inclusive as possible, that's as trusted as possible as a system. I hope we are successful in that regard.

"I've also vowed publicly that we have to get rid of bots and trolls and scams, because that's obviously diminishing the user experience.”

A resurfaced Gates interview about Musk also went viral recently, with the Microsoft man previously warning the world about how rich the Tesla boss could become.

