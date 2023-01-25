Tech tycoon says he spends $2m for perfect 18-year-old body

Nobody looks forward to the physical implications that come with aging but one tech entrepreneur is trying to reverse that by bio-hacking his body.

Bryan Johnson the founder of KernelCo and Blueprint has been investing around $2 million per year to reduce aging after selling his company to PayPal for $800 million (£672.8 million) in 2013. His epigenetic age has since decreased from 47 to 42.5.

Johnson told Bloomberg News he has a team of 30 doctors and health experts to oversee his Blueprint regimen.

And social media users have been losing their minds over the 45-year-old who managed to reduce his epigenetic age by 5.1 years in seven months.

A viral Twitter thread by entrepreneur Max Hertan detailed Johnson's "Blueprint" model.

Johnson's model aims "to measure all 70+ organs of Bryan's body and then reverse the biological age of each as much as possible."

It recommends three meals a day, supplements, and hundreds of measurements taken throughout the process.

So far his process has given him the skin of a 28-year-old, the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, and the heart of a 37-year-old.

Inevitably, his Blueprint intrigued users – given it requires taking 25 pills a day, strict exercise, skincare, and sleep routine.



Twitter users mocked Johnson online with one saying, "My dude is spending millions and millions of dollars to have a longer, boring s****y ass life."

The Blueprint founder hit back, "I know what a s****y ass life feels like and it's not this".

Another declared, "I don't want to die prematurely, but I also don't want to live forever either. I'd rather enjoy good friends, good food, & good times. Imagine adhering to this lifestyle for years only to get hit by a bus crossing the street, or slipping in the shower."

But once again, Johnson wasn't having it, responding, "It's not whether one wants to live forever. It's whether you want to live tomorrow. One day at a time. Somehow, tomorrow always has something to offer."

Another wrote, "Nah I think I'd rather just eat whatever I want and die five years earlier."

Johnson later slammed haters on Twitter with a "starter kit" for those throwing shade at his model.

He bullet-pointed, "+ you'd rather die than eat veggies/nuts/berries / + misery must consume me / + anything not like today's norms is dystopia / + you'd be joyed if I was hit by a bus / + u wish I knew your joy of pizza / + donuts," before adding: "Now level up!"

