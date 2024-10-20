Archaeologists discover devastating effect of smoking in 800-year-old bones

Archaeological research has shown that tobacco leaves traces in the bones of smokers which is still identifiable hundreds of years later.

Human remains buried in Britain between the 12th and 19th centuries were studied by researchers from the University of Leicester.

The major impact of smoking showed in these bones even after being buried for hundreds of years, with the bones featuring traces of tobacco usage and showing an increased risk of fracture.

The team of researchers examined 323 cortical bones, which make up the stronger outer layer of bones. The team compared known tobacco users with those with unknown smoking histories.

Tobacco was introduced to Western Europe around 500 years ago and the study highlights the significant health impact after it became a widespread habit.

iStock

The researchers were able to identify 45 distinct molecular features that differentiated the bones of smokers from non-smokers.

The study, published in Science Advances, reads: “Tobacco consumption leaves a metabolic record in human bone distinctive enough to identify its use in individuals of unknown tobacco consumption.

“Archaeological human skeletal remains have the potential to provide direct evidence that can be used to study past pathological and health conditions, including diseases associated with tobacco use.”

Dr Sarah Inskip, a co-author of the study, said: “Our research shows significant differences in the molecular features of bones from past tobacco users and non-users. This finding indicates that tobacco use impacts the structure of our skeletons.

“Our ongoing research aims to understand how these differences emerge, which may have implications for understanding why tobacco use is a risk factor for certain musculoskeletal and dental disorders.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings