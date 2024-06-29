Scientists discover hidden 'City of the Dead' with more than 300 tombs

Scientists have discovered what they are calling the 'City of the Dead' in Egypt after discovering a huge burial site with more than 300 tombs.

The site is located near the city of Aswan, which was an important quarry, trade and military zone more than 4,500 years ago but the lives of people living there has been unclear.

Archaeologists have been at the site for five years, reports Mail Online, and recently found 36 tombs that were reused over a 900-year period.

Each one could fit between 30 and 40 mummies inside - some had families in them.

Inside one of the tombs / University of Milan

Patrizia Piacentini, an archaeologist at the University of Milan, told Mail Online: "This was a really spectacular find, very unique in Egypt. It is kind of a 'City of the Dead'."

She also said the burial site, near the Mausoleum of Aga Khan III, spans nearly 270,000 ft and has around 10 terraces of ancient tombs arranged in layers.

The excavation also revealed people were buried depending on their class.

Those who were higher in class were buried towards the top of the hill with middle class in the middle and the lower classes towards the bottom.

The tombs date back between the sixth century BC and ninth century AD.

The most recent excavation saw 36 more tombs uncovered / University of Milan

The team believes most of the people who were buried at the site likely died from diseases.

A lot of offerings were found inside the tombs.

While the team is studying the tombs and remains, Piacentini has said they will be respectful.

She said: "This is their resting place. We uncover their story and then we put them back and close the tomb. For me, it was important from the beginning."

