One of the things that make Elon Musk extraordinary is his wealth.

At just 51 years old, Musk is the richest person on Earth with a net worth of over $250 billion.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder needed $44 billion alone to obtain his recent purchase, Twitter.

By making the right investments Musk has been able to grow his wealth. And now, one website is giving other people the opportunity to see if they can do the same.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Is it easy achieving Elon Musk's fortune?" is an interactive web game created by Vanarama that lets users decide which investment decisions to make to see how Musk obtained his fortune.

Starting from 1995, when Musk founded Zip2 to his recent purchase of Twitter, users will have to decide when and how much to invest as Musk did.

An interactive game allows users to see if they could achieve Elon Musk's fortune Vanarama

Each time a person makes a decision, a line graph appears showing how your investment compares to Musk's.

Some of the business decisions users face are whether to merge companies, sell companies, invest in start-ups, go public, and more.

"Tracking the increase in Elon Musk’s wealth over the years, we researched his many business decisions in that time and their relation to his estimated net worth," Vanarama said in a statement.

"These milestones make up our interactive game, which tasks players with matching or even exceeding Musk’s wealth."

You can try it for yourself here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.