Elon Musk will allegedly start laying off his Twitter staff on Friday (November 4) – just a week after completing his eye-watering $44bn (£38.2bn) takeover.

An email sent across the business read: "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force,"

"We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward."

The news has since birthed the hashtag #OneTeam on Twitter, with former employee Sarah Elizabeth Graham writing: "You can take the Tweeps out of Twitter, but you can NEVER break the spirit of the #LoveWhoYouWorkWith culture."

She added: "As someone who spent their 40+ hours a week meeting Tweeps all over the world and amplifying the best parts of us, it's hard not watch with heart break."

"But as hard as it may be for some of us to admit, we will ALWAYS root for this service. We will always be Team Twitter. When the purpose is so much bigger than any of us and this particular moment, you have no choice but to #LoveTwitter".

More and more people turned to the platform with Twitter employees, past and present, sharing sentimental messages.

Musk, the world's richest person, is expected to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, according to Reuters, who reviewed the platform's internal plans.



Twitter said those not affected by the layoffs will be told via their work emails. Meanwhile, those who had been laid off would be informed of the next steps sent to their personal emails.

Indy100 reached out to Twitter for comment.

