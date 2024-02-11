In a technological revelation that appears to be blowing people's minds, it is possible to drag emojis into the text box on your iPhone.

If you've been on X/Twitter in the past few days you might have seen numerous people discovering that you can drag and hold an emoji into your text box on WhatsApp.

Even better, if you use the Messages app you can use the emojis as 'stickers' and add them to your messages just to further emphasise the point you were making. You can also do the same on apps like X/Twitter.

Numerous accounts on X/Twitter have posted about this discovery which appears to be warping some people's sense of reality. The influencers The Voros Twins wrote: "We were today years old finding out that we can grab emojis & drag them to the text box!"

Another person wrote: "I was today years old when I found out you can drag an emoji into the text box on iPhone."













Is this a new feature?

According to CNBC, the IOS 17 update that was introduced in October 2023 allowed users to add stickers to iPhone messages and could be dragged and dropped into any part of the conversation.

If you want to give it a go yourself simply open whichever form of text-based apps your prefer to communicate with your friends and family, find the emoji you desire and drag and drop away.

This comes after a hidden Wifi setting was discovered on iPhones that was draining owner's batteries after the phone had switched back to the 4G/5G data setting.

