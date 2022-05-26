The viral 'Da Vinky' twins finally got to see an actual Da Vinci

The Voros twins who gained fame through their viral 'Da Vinky' pronunciation, have finally gone to Paris to see an actual Da Vinci in the flesh.

Two people thought to be them were spotted at the Louvre, queuing up to see the Mona Lisa, most easily recognised by their matching blonde quiffs.

It was a TikTok quiz that first saw them go viral, when the on-screen graphic asked 'who painted the Mona Lisa?' and the confused pair both said in sync: "...Da Vinky?!"

