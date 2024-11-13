Doctor warns against sleeping habit which can cause parasitic eye infections

A doctor has issued a warning over a parasitic eye infection that is caused by a common thing millions of people do.

There are plenty of things millions of people do every day that have the potential to cause harm to our health, like making our beds first thing in the morning or eating certain foods .

Now, one doctor has warned that our eyes are at increased risk of contracting a parasitic infection if we sleep with pet dogs in our beds.

Dr Dan Friederich is a certified eye doctor in America who has been sharing his expertise on social media, racking up thousands of views of his content.

His content includes how people can better take care of their eyes and what warning signs to look out for that something might not be quite right.

In one video, Dr Friederich revealed he finds parasites in people’s eyes “more often than you might think” and claimed pets in the bed are the likely culprit.

@drdanfriederich How often do I find PARASITES in people’s eyes?🦠 . . . #eyedoctor #health #fitness #healthyrecipes #optometry #eyewear #optician #healthspo #fitlifestyle #optical #wellness #healthychoices #fitnesslifestyle #healthylife #fitspiration #healthyliving #fitfood #gym #fit #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #instafit #fitfam #gymlife #lifestyle #livehard #75hard #nutrition #1stphorm #iam1stphorm

“How often do I see parasites in people’s eyes? More often than you might think. And it’s mainly because people sleep with their pets in the bed,” he explained.

“There is a common mite called Demodex that we see in the eyelashes that is a parasite. And the minute I see it in someone’s eyes, the first question I ask is, ‘Do you sleep with your dog at night?’”

Dr Friederich explained dogs are a “really common” cause of getting the parasites in the eyelashes and eyes.

He concluded: “Don't sleep with your animals if you can help it.”

In the comments section of the video, Dr Friederich replied to some TikTokers’ concerns about the dangers.

Replying to one person, he explained: “They can cause eye irritation, blurred vision and sometimes loss of lashes. They’re easily treated with Cliradex when people actually have [an] infestation.”

He also revealed that cats don’t cause the same problem and explained that everyone has a small amount of Demodex parasites on them.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings