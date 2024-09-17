Surgeon shares four foods that 'actively poison' your body

A surgeon has shared the four foods that are actively poisoning our bodies and that people should “absolutely avoid” consuming.

Today much more is known about the risks that certain foods pose to our health and the ways in which we can alter our lifestyles to promote longevity .

Cardiac surgeon and TikTok star Dr. Jeremy London has revealed the four foods that he avoids eating because they are “poison” to our bodies and the odds are we’ve all consumed them at some point in our lives.

In a viral TikTok, London explained what they are and why he avoids them.

Fast food

The first food type in Dr London’s sights was fast food – a relatively inexpensive and quick choice that is pretty ubiquitous in Western nations.

He explained: “Most of what’s available in fast food chains is ‘edible food product’, it’s not even real food.”

Soft drinks

Next up were soft drinks, including both the diet and regular versions, which Dr London described as “liquid death” and warned, “don’t drink them”.

Milk

The third food on his “avoid” list was somewhat more surprising as it included milk products.

Dr London explained: “We are the only mammals that drink milk outside if infancy and we drink it from a different species.”

Alcohol

For Dr London, alcohol is a no-no because it is “absolutely toxic” to the human body.

“Alcohol is absolutely toxic to every cell in our bodies,” the surgeon explained. “Even moderate or occasional use is, in fact, detrimental.”

He continued: “So if we are working so hard to optimise our health, the least you could do is stop actively poisoning your body.”

