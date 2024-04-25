No two people are the same, but there are certain similarities that people share – and not all of them are immediately obvious.

It was revealed a while back that people with blue eyes are all descended from the same person , and now experts have confirmed that people with one specific facial features are all technically ‘mutants’.

What’s the facial feature in question? Dimples.

The Institute of Human Anatomy (IOHA) puts out videos about the body which are informative and often a little squeamish in equal measure.

One clip, that has been viewed more than 12 million times, from the private laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, explains that people with dimples all share the same mutation.

"Some of you are mutants,” the clip says. "And the reason I say that is because you have a mutation which causes this muscle, called Zygomaticus major - which by the way is responsible for smiling - you can see that it connects to the side of the lip here, so when it contracts, it would kind of swing those lips up for a smile.”

The video goes on: "But if you had this mutation, it could cause this muscle to split.

"And if it does that, one end of the muscle will actually blend with the cheeks right here, so when it contracts, it pulls the skin down and you get a dimple.”

So there you have it – no two people are alike, but you might just have more in common with others than you think.

