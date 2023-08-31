A caterer who pretended to be a plastic surgeon has been arrested after performing a fatal penis enlargement on a 'patient'.

Torben K, a 46-year-old man from Solingen, Germany, administered silicone injections into the victim's penis and scrotum area. He reportedly refused to disclose the type of silicone oil. The 32-year-old patient died from sepsis seven months after the procedure in July 2019.

An investigation found that Torben had no medical qualifications and previously carried out the same procedure on another man earlier in the year.

Judges in Wuppertal District Court found Torben guilty of causing death by grievous bodily harm.

The sister of the unnamed victim said her brother had doubts about the treatment but Torben convinced him to go ahead. He was said to experience breathing difficulties as soon as he returned home.

The man reportedly visited several hospitals but later died of blood poisoning and liver and kidney failure.

Speaking to local media, High State Prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert said: "Unfortunately, the silicone oil ended up in the person's bloodstream. This led to severe health complications and, eventually, to his death."

Torben claimed he had only done what the patient requested, to which Baumert responded: "The fact that the man asked for the treatment is irrelevant from our point of view. The defendant acted in a highly immoral manner."

Torben was jailed for five years, though the verdict is not yet legally binding.

