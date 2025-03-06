Evidence found during excavations in an ancient Italian city has rewritten assumptions about the fall of the Roman Empire.

Archaeologists have uncovered several ancient buildings and structures at sites across the city of Interamna Lirenas, an ancient Roman colony. Excavations at the site, located in central Italy, commenced in 2010.

The city was once believed to be a “Roman backwater”, a small, relatively unimportant settlement that was considered to be on the outside of where all the drama happened. But Interamna Lirenas has evidence of once having a roofed theatre, river port, market locations, and warehouses which thrived for centuries longer than previously believed.

Interamna Lirenas defied expectations and its decline did not begin until approximately 300 years later than initially assumed, Archaeology Mag reports. The river port dates from the late 1st century BC to the 4th century AD. It is believed residents “strategically” abandoned the city before the Lombard invasion in the late 6th century AD. It is believed Rome collapsed in 476 AD, in the 5th century AD.

The city managed to fend off a population decline until the later parts of the 3rd century AD, scientists say. They say there is “clear evidence” of the town’s sustained growth spanning the mid-Republican to the early Imperial period, “with no real signs of either contraction or decline until the later part of the 3rd century AD.”

This is what remains of the ancient theatre Alessandro Launaro

One ancient roofed theatre found in the city measured about 45m (150ft) by 26m (85ft) in size and could have been large enough to seat 1,500 people. The theatre was found to have been in continuous use throughout the city's history.

Several courtyard buildings were also unearthed along with a “much larger proportion” of domestic house units, suggesting there was a “higher population density and an even larger population overall.”

Recent findings also indicate Interamna acted as a direct link to markets because of its link to the river, with its port estimated to have been at the height of operation between the 1st century BC and 4th century AD.

One profound feature of the ancient buzzing city discovered during recent archaeological excavations was evidence of its “dense occupation” during the Roman era. The city might have also had a very important visitor, a man you may have heard of called Julius Caesar. One inscription found during excavations suggests the visit took place in 46 BC.

“We found a thriving town adapting to every challenge thrown at it for 900 years,” archaeologist Alessandro Launaro from the University of Cambridge said, adding that there are broad implications for the findings.

“Interamna likely offered a diverse range of opportunities to many, something which may well explain its population levels and dense occupation over a prolonged period,” Dr Launaro said.

Why not read...

Extraordinary 'unidentified' monument discovered deep under Roman lagoon

Lost home of Rome's first emperor discovered by archaeologists

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.