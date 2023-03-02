Ford patents car that drives back to dealership if you miss payments

Self-driving cars could be part of the not-so-distant future and Ford has taken steps to patent a technology that would allow cars to repossess themselves should an owner miss payments.

The patent, which was published publicly last week, demonstrates Ford’s “Systems and Methods to Reposses A Vehicle” technology which would require a vehicle owner to make proper payments on their car or face being locked out of their vehicle.

In their abstract, Ford explains that a vehicle owner would receive a message “pertaining to a notice of delinquency of a vehicle-related payment” and then be given a period of time to respond to it.

Should it not be addressed, a computer would “disable a functionality of a component of the vehicle or may place the vehicle in a lockout condition.”

Although the lockout condition could be lifted in case of an emergency, like going to a hospital or police station.

Ford filed the patent in August 2021 although it has not been granted yet.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The patent further outlines possible issues vehicle owners could face should they not respond to messages of a missed payment.

This is part of their proposed “multi-step repossession procedure” which starts with disabling components in a “primary-use” category and then “first-level optional-use” and “second-level optional use.”

Components of the primary use include the car’s engine, brakes, gas pedal, steering wheel, or doors.

Should a vehicle owner continue to miss payments, components of the first-level optional-use would be disabled like the GPS, MP3 player, cruise control, and more.

Then the second-level optional-use components could be disabled like the air conditioning system, key fob, and automatic door lock system.

In another example, Ford said a vehicle owner could also face an “incessant and unpleasant sound every time the owner is present in the vehicle” should they fail to respond to missed payments.

And should none of those work, the final and last step would be the car physically taking itself to a repo company.

“In some cases, the vehicle can be a semi-autonomous vehicle and the repossession system computer may cooperate with the vehicle computer in the semi-autonomous vehicle from the premises of the owner to a location such as, for example, repossession agency the premises of a lending institution, an impound pound, or any other pre-designated location,” the patent says.

Although interesting, it's unclear if the technology behind Ford's patent is possible. The company pulled the plug on its self-driving technology development last year.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.